PM Sogavare with the SICCI Chair Jay Bartlett, SICCI CEO Atenasi Wasuka far right, and Hilda Lamani far left.

THE Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce Industries (SICCI) has thanked Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare for the Government’s commitment towards partnership with the private sector.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Friday last week, SICCI chairman Jeremy Bartlett said the partnership between the private sector and the Government has grown from strength to strength over the years.

Mr Bartlett said SICCI was also humbled to host the Solomon Islands Prime Minister and the PNG Prime Minister luncheon during the state visit recently.

“We are encouraged by the partnership between the PNG and Solomon Islands Governments and also excited about the opportunities that the private sector will tap into as a result of this increased partnership,” he said.

Prime Minister Sogavare in response has acknowledged the vital role the private sector has in driving the country’s economy.

The Prime Minister said the Government would continue to support the private sector.

He said the PNG Prime Minister has invited the Solomon Islands Government and business houses to make a similar visit to Port Moresby next year.

Prime Minister Sogavare has also acknowledged the ongoing tax review dialogue between the government and the private sector through SICCI.

Meanwhile, the SICCI chair has also informed the Prime Minister that SICCI and the Government will re-sign the MOU between both parties in March this year.