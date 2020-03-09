The Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI) wish to clearly state that its position on the ONE LINK PACIFICA (OLP) issue remains unchanged and that people should refrain from investing in the scheme.

CBSI wishes to further correct latest rumours circulating in Honiara and in provinces around the country about OLP having its funds deposited in CBSI accounts, as false and misleading information. Such false and misleading information is meant to create confusion among the general banking public, instill confidence to the current members of OLP, and to entice new individuals into joining the OLP.

CBSI does not hold any funds of this nature, and by law, CBSI cannot accept deposits of money from any Pyramid/Ponzi schemes, let alone the mentors of OLP or from the OLP itself.

Section 10(2) of the CBSI Act 2012 prohibits CBSI from opening accounts on its books for any natural persons or private enterprises. Therefore, the claim that CBSI holds money for OLP is not true.

CBSI and the Solomon Islands Financial Intelligence Unit (SIFIU) have clarified all these issues in its recent press conference about OLP and will continue to provide any advice or information to the people of Solomon Islands regarding these types of get-rich-quick schemes or activities.