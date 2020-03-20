MAKIRA Gold which has been buying sola dried cocoa beans from Makira and Guadalcanal cocoa farmers has opened a chocolate factory in Haberfield in Sydney, Australia.

Brian Atkin, who owns Makira Gold says the chocolate factory is run in partnership with chocolate artisan Jessica Pedemont.

He says the new chocolate business is called South Pacific Cacao and Chocolate which sells chocolate products to retail and business customers.

Atkin adds there is also an e-commerce store available for online sales within Australia. The website is www.southpacificcacao.com.

Makira Gold has been buying solar-dried cocoa beans from three cocoa farmers from Makira who scooped the first, second and third prizes at last year’s Choco Week in Honiara.

Atkin is part Makira and Australia and is the eldest son of freelance journalist George Atkin.





By GEORGE ATKIN

in Kirakira