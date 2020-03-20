TWO airlines operating services into Honiara will temporarily suspend their international services into Honiara towards the end of this week.

In a statement, agents for the two airlines Guadalcanal Travel Solomons (GTS) said Virgin Australia made its final service from Brisbane to Honiara and return Thursday.

Virgin Australia Group made the decision in response to the threat posed by the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

The advice said Virgin Australia has advised of the suspension of all international flights from March 30th to 14th June 2020.

Virgin’s last flight from BNE/HIR and HIR/BNE was on Thursday 19th March.

The government of Papua New Guinea also announced the scaling down of Air Niugini flights as off Sunday next week (trial for two weeks).

This means Air Niugini will cancel all its flights in and out of Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Sydney, Honiara, and Fiji but will maintain controlled entry from Brisbane, Cairns, and Singapore.

This means services to and from Manila will be suspended as from Sunday 22nd March to Monday 13th April 2020, GTS said.

Air Niugini operates daily flights into Honiara from Port Moresby and on to Port Vila, Nadi and return.

Affected passengers have been advised to rebook or find alternative routes.



By MOFFAT MAMU