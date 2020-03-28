THE Solomon Islands National Provident Fund (SINPF) has confirmed to provide financial support to members as part of its contributions towards measures to counter the COVID-19.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare confirmed this when delivering his national remarks, Friday.

Sogavare said the different forms of assistance will include a sum of $5,000 to be made available to members under the age of 50 years, who are temporarily laid off and or repatriated home due to the effects of the COVID- 19.

“Members whose balances are below $5,000 are to be paid 50% of their balances.

“Members who are aged 50 years and above to withdraw up to 20% of their contributions should they wish to or else they can elect to withdraw in full,” he added.

Sogavare said the application of member support will be 3 months period effective 1st April 2020 to 30th June 2020.

“Exemption of Surcharges will be considered and aligned to the SINPF Board Surcharge Policy,” he said.

Meanwhile, this assurance should relieve members who have made public concern and calling for assistance from SINPF.

A former Public servant George Kosui earlier said the Coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented and as such has affected most of the countries around the globe.

Kosui said the deadly Coronavirus has already become our threats and with such assistance, it would really help in some forms of preparedness.



By IAN M.KAUKUI