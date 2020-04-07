The Honiara City Council (HCC) has issued a warning to all retail businesses and shop owners operating in the city.

In a statement, the HCC management said that all businesses must comply with the order issued by the Ministry of Commerce about price control on goods sold.

City Clerk Rence Sore said HCC will cancel business licenses for those who do not comply with the order given.

The public is also asked for their cooperation to report any shops exceeding the expected price on goods sold for the authorities to take action, Mr. Sore said.

On the other hand, HCC still monitors prices on produces sold at the Central market.

The HCC management also encouraged market vendors to maintain their prices on their products.