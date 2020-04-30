The Naha satellite market in Vura Ward in East Honiara has been part of a long term plan for the current Honiara City Council (HCC) administration.

Mayor Wilson Mamae made the statement in response to an article published in the Solomon Star newspaper on Tuesday with regards to Vura Ward advisory committee wanting to have a dialogue with the government over the proposed site.

The mayor in a statement issued by the HCC Media Unit said the site was approved by the HCC Executive and Full Council as part of the policy development of the current government for satellite markets for East Honiara.

“However, with the current Covid 19 pandemic and the state of public emergency imposed by the national government, the policy intention and implantation is immediate,” the statement said.

The desire by the Councillor for Vura Reginald Ngati and his advisory committee should be channeled through HCC and if HCC sees it fit, it can consider it.

The mayor said otherwise the decision by the HCC Full Council still stands and that is to establish two satellite markets in East and West Honiara.

HCC is working with the Oversight Committee to establish the Naha satellite market for East Honiara under the Covid-19 response and measures.





