New Georgia, Solomon Islands - High profile Solomon Islands dive tourism entrepreneur, Belinda Botha has stepped up with a timely and proactive helping hand to offer virtual business coaching advice to struggling South Pacific tourism operators - COVID-19 Human Capital Virtual Consulting.

New Georgia-based Ms. Botha has been approved to offer the services as part of a new program instigated by Business Link Pacific (BLP), an Auckland-based private sector development programme committed to supporting Pacific-based businesses and funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

Ms. Botha’s aim is to provide virtual consulting service coaching to employers, entrepreneurs, and employees across the South Pacific tourism and SCUBA dive sectors with a strong focus on providing customised advice.

The wide range of professional services COVID-19 Human Capital Virtual Consulting provides – and is in fact already offering to businesses in the Solomon Islands and Tonga – ranges from business and career guidance, coaching, counselling, and mentoring for both companies and individuals,

In addition to these, COVID-19 Human Capital Virtual Consulting can also provide direction with recruitment, HR and outplacement, strategic and business planning, and organisational management.

Key to everything, Ms. Botha said, is offering small to medium-sized (SMEs) the advice they need to navigate their way through the current pandemic, while at the same time helping them to prepare for a post-COVID-19 environment and be ready to kick-start their businesses the moment the world returns to normal.

“I am excited because I am in the position with my experience and background to be able to provide some real help in this time of crisis,” she said.

“While COVID-19 Human Capital Virtual Consulting’s initial focus is on helping local (Solomon Islands) businesses, we are also ready to help other SMEs in those countries where BLP is already active,” she said.

This includes Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Interested SME’s can contact Ms. Botha directly or via BLP to start the onboarding process.