The new yellow gas cylinders at the Didds gas station.

BUSINESSMAN Toata Molea Sunday launched his new gas service called DIDDS GAS near his refueling station next to the Bread Bank head office at Kukum.

The new cylinder gas bottles, which are all painted in yellow, comprised of two sizes - 4.5KG and 9.0KG.

Refueling of the two sized gas cylinders when empty will cost customers at a cost of $86 and $186 respectively.

Molea is a long-time businessman.

Previously, he used to be an agent of Origin Gas.

Honiara residents praised his decision to venture into gas service, saying it’s a good thing to offer an alternate service.



By IAN M.KAUKUI