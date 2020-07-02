SOLOMON Ports has postponed the 45th Pacific Maritime Transport Alliance Conference it was supposed to host this year to 2021.

The decision, Solomon Ports says, was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference was earlier scheduled to be held this month.

But with our international borders remaining close and travel restrictions in place, this was now not possible.

“The restrictions on travel bans and the quarantine measures do not allow the event to proceed as planned,” a statement from Solomon Ports says.

It added Solomon Ports 45th hosting committee will monitor the situation to confirm the likely date for the conference to happen.

“After a brief discussion with the Pacific Maritime Transport Alliance executive committee, it was agreed that the 45th PMTA conference is now moved to July 2021.

“Solomon Ports hope the current situation will change in due course to allow the conference to happen on the new scheduled date.”