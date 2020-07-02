The Financial System Regulation Department (FSRD) Staff with Governor Dr. Luke Forau and Deputy Governor Raynold Moveni with the FS Report released on the 2nd of July, 2020.

THE Central Bank of Solomon Islands on Thursday released the fourth edition of its Financial Stability Report (FSR) for 2019 as required under the CBSI Act 2012.

A statement from CBSI said the FSR report provides insights into the performances of the country’s financial system as well as the vulnerabilities and risks faced by the financial sector here.

“It also highlights the policy responses CBSI undertook across 2019 to maintain stability in the financial system,” the statement said.

Governor Dr Luke Forau officially released the FSR report at the CBSI Board room with an official statement.

Witnessing the event was the Deputy Governor Raynold Moveni, Chief Manager for Financial System & Regulations Department (FSRD) Daniel Haridi and FSRD staff.