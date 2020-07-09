Over the past two weeks, the rollout exercise was conducted in the southern region of Malaita Province with three new FADs being deployed at sea.

Two FADs were deployed in ward 24 and one deployed in ward 21, Small Malaita.

According to the Provincial Fishery Officer Mathew Isihanua who helped with the deployment, he said the FADs are deployed near Haurapi and Tawairoi in ward 24 and Malou in ward 21.

Mr.Isihanua said the FAD deployment was supported by Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from the respective wards.

The three communities Haurapi, Malou, and Rawairoi thanked their MPA for supporting the FAD deployment.

The communities also thanked the Provincial Fishery Officer for ensuring the FADs were built and deployed successfully at sea.

The three FADs were deployed from 27 June- 6 July.

According to Mr.Isihanua, the deployment of the three FADs has added the number of FADs deployed under the COVID-19 in Malaita Province to eight in total.

With the deployment of the FADs it will help lift fishing pressure from reefs as more fishing activities will be focused near areas where the FADs are stationed.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki