AN Isuzu 3-tonne pick-up truck was delivered this week by the government to a local buyer and exporter of Kava products, Kubonitu Holdings.

This is as part of the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA)’s Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) initiative, a statement from the Prime Minister Press Secretariat said.

Chairperson of the Economic Stimulus Package Oversight Committee and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury McKinnie Dentana handed the keys of the new vehicle, to the owner of Kubonitu Holdings Duddley Longamei during a low- key ceremony.

In receiving the support, Longamei expressed his gratitude to the national government for its recognition of the need of the company.

He stated that the support provided under the ESP initiative is a boost for the company.

He also stated whilst this support will benefit the company, this also goes a long way in which the company will be able to cater to meet the needs of local farmers around the country who sells their kava products to the company.

In response, Chairperson of the ESP Oversight Committee Mr. Dentana stated the government is also very proud to support this project.

“This is for the betterment of our nation, especially of our local exporters and our local farmers who will benefit in their own way and contribute positively to our economy,” he said.

Mr. Dentana further stated its the interest of the government to see local farmers and exporters expand their areas of interest which will benefit themselves and the country as a whole.

The PS revealed government under the Economic Stimulus Package also injected cash into Kubonitu Holding to help the company buy kava from local farmers around the country.

Kubonitu Holdings is a locally-owned company that buys kava products from local farmers and exports to international markets such as the United States (US).

Mr. Dudley revealed that of the support he's received from the government, he anticipated exporting 10 metric tons or 1 container of Kava in August.

This will be first in history for the Solomon Islands to export Kava in containers.



