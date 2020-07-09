ANZ Bank branch in Gizo, Western Province will officially close its operation as of next month.

A notice was recently placed at the branch informing its customers about the looming closure on August 14.

Following questions about the notice, ANZ in a statement to YUMI TOKTOK Forum has confirmed the proposed closure.

"Yes, ANZ will close our Gizo branch on 14 August this year. This decision is due to a declining number of customers using the branch combined with the complexity of running a fully functioning and secure branch on the island.

"ANZ’s focus is on providing digital banking solutions to more customers across the Pacific in more locations. Our customers can still use our internet banking and ANZ Pacific App, as well as our Honiara branches", the statement said.

Gizo branch staff have been working hard to liaise and inform its customers and met every other requirement.

Any ANZ customer who wish to get more information to contact ANZ Bank directly, the statement added.

"Our staff have been liaising with our customers about the closure and their different banking options over the past few weeks. Where possible, we are also informing customers via text message," the statement said.

The bank acknowledges the inconveniences caused but reveals it is a commitment to the Solomon Islands.

ANZ Auki branch in Malaita Province was closed several years ago due to similar reasons.