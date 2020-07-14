MISS Solomon Islands Gladys Habu celebrated the country’s 42nd independence anniversary with our young people with special needs (deaf and mute) at San Isi Dro Care Centre in Aruligo, North West Guadalcanal.

Ms Habu described her day as rewarding and memorable as she mingled with this often forgotten group of people in our communities.

Miss Solomon said that because the country was not treated to a spectacle independence celebration this year, she could not ask for a better way but to accompany the Rotaract youth group to the Centre.

At the center Ms Habu expressed that the children were a huge inspiration to her in only a day.

“I learnt so much from them. From learning how to say alphabet in their language and interacting with them closely, to seeing how deeply they appreciate the little things that so many of us take for granted. I was humbled to be with them and I am sure our youths from Rotaract felt the same way too,” said Ms Habu.

Thus she said so many times we often over look the needy but when you spend time with them, they are such well behaved individuals who are eager to learn, no matter the challenge.

“I enjoyed having the opportunity to get to know them. They wrote for me and it was beautiful to see. They taught me as well as the others how to spell their names out in sign language,” said Ms Habu.

Ms Habu then donated volleyballs and a net for the students as she believes playing sport has a massive impact not only on the health, but also in building a stronger community.

During her day at the center, the boys did some cleaning around the compound whilst the girls helped out with cooking.



By ESTHER NURIA

