THE newly launched Solomon Islands $5 polymer banknote has won a gold medal in the 2020 Print Industry Craftmanship Awards (PICA), an Australian Print & Visual Communication Association industry competition.

The Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI) announced this in a media statement issued by CBSI Media Unit yesterday after the news was received.

“The Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI) is thrilled to learn that the newly launched $5 Polymer Banknote has won a gold medal,” the statement said.

This award was in the Specialty category for printers applying new innovative and current technologies in unique ways, the statement explained.

“Entries included promotional printing, 3D printing, letterpress, architectural printing, glass printing, screen printing, laser etching and textile printing.”

CBSI Governor Dr Luke Forau acknowledged the great news after being informed of this achievement by the Note Printing Australia (NPA).

“We are extremely pleased to hear that our new $5 polymer banknote has won a gold medal in the 2020 PICA.

“On behalf of CBSI, we would like to convey our sincere thanks to the team at NPA for pushing through. It was a great achievement,” said Dr Forau.

Note Printing Australia (NPA) is responsible for the design, print and supply of the Solomon Islands $5 banknote.

When NPA was engaged to start the design process, incorporating the nation’s plans for long term economic sustainability in the fishing industry and the importance of community and social cohesion were vital inclusions on the banknote, the statement said.

NPA delivered a very strong entry in presenting the technical attributes of the Solomon Islands’ newest banknote, the statement added.

“When I was with Governor Forau last May, I made the point that this was a fit-for-purpose note that was designed to highlight the cultural, economic, and social priorities of the nation,” said Note Printing Australia’s CEO, Malcolm McDowell.

“Receiving this award now also confirms the technical excellence with which this note was printed. This is a true team effort and I’m extremely proud of all those who contributed to the banknote’s design and production.”

According to the CBSI Governor the new polymer $5 note carries the image of a potential sector (i.e. fisheries) that could contribute significantly to the country’s GDP if extracted and managed sustainably.

“The Bank is pleased to have partnered with NPA, which has the technical know-how, to come up with such a strong technical feature as that of the sushi flip – the first of its kind,” he acknowledged.

Following the unveiling of the designs of the new $5 polymer banknote on April 10th in 2019 at the Currency Conference in Dubai, CBSI officially launched the note as legal tender on the 2nd of May 2019 in conjunction with the United Nations World Tuna Day.

The unique design of the $5 polymer banknote features a yellowfin tuna and a traditional fishing hook on the front of the note to signal the importance of sustainability.

On the reverse side, a traditional spearfishing scene that highlights the need to preserve and promote community activity as we move into the future is depicted.

The theme for the $5 polymer banknote focuses on creating a sustainable and responsible fishing industry to provide long-term economic security for the nation, as well as the importance of community and social cohesion.

The Bank’s decision to issue the banknote on UN World Tuna Day (2 May 2019) was an inspired choice that strengthened the message that the Bank and the Government are sending to the public about the future of the Solomon Islands.

The CBSI decided to move to polymer substrate after a comprehensive analysis indicated to the Bank that polymer banknotes would deliver a long-term cost saving to the Bank.