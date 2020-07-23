Govt issues more fishing licenses annually



The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) approved and issued between 180 to 235 licenses to foreign and local vessels fishing each year in the country over the past five years from 2014-2018.

Director of Fisheries from the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources Edward Honiwala revealed this during a presentation held in Auki recently during the signing of the memorandum of wnderstanding (MOU) between the MFMR and Malaita Provincial Government.

Mr. Honiwala revealed that of the total licensed vessels, 92 percent of them are foreign owned while only 8 percent is locally owned.

He said in terms of fleets, Purse Seiners has dominated with 63 percent of the total fishing fleets, second is Longline with 38 percent of the fishing fleets and the remaining three percent is Pole and Line fleet.

By WILSON SAENI

In Auki