THE Kubonitu Holdings, a local kava buyer is looking forward to export its first Kava consignment in the coming weeks to United States of America (USA).

The news of the exportation was confirmed to this paper by Manager of the company, Duddley Longamei, Thursday.

Mr Longamei said that currently they are busy bagging their powered kava for exportation.

He said the company is striving to export the best quality Kava as required by its market buyer.

“Kubonitu Holdings embrace the production of best kava quality to satisfy its US market customers,” he said.

He said their target now is to fill a total of 10 metric tonnes in a 20 foot container for shipment convenience.

He added that it will be history for Kubonitu to export the first ever container of Kava to the USA market.

Meanwhile, this paper understands Kubonitu Holding is one of the first recipients of the Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) issued by the Solomon Islands Government with the aim to boosting economic vibrancy and to help local farmers maintain their livelihoods.

The support rendered by the government included an Isuzu 3-tonne pick-up truck as well as some hard cash to help Kubonitu Holdings maintain its business activities.

After receiving the assistance from the government few months ago, Longamei also assured the government that with that support, he anticipated to export 10 metric tons or 1 container of Kava in August.

By IAN M.KAUKUI