The Consulate General of Solomon Islands in Brisbane, Australia has opened its doors as the country’s first diplomatic mission to offer passport renewal services to Solomon Islanders outside of the country on Monday.

Consul General Kereta Sanga in a statement issued by the Government Communication Unit, indicated that the passport renewal services is a culmination of a joint effort between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Labour, and Immigration, to establish passport renewal services at the Brisbane office.

Mr. Sanga said that on 2 July 2020 the Cabinet endorsed an initiative to send immigration officials to the Consulate to set up passport renewal services.

“This was in recognition of a long-standing passports issue to support Solomon Islands citizens living abroad. This initiative proved timely given the outbreak of COVID 19 earlier this year affecting international travel,” the statement said.

At present, two Immigration officials Johnson Oge and Richard Manuroho are assisting the Consulate with the renewal process and encourage Solomon Islands nationals to renew expiring passports.

Mr Oge encourages nationals that even with 2 years remaining on your passport you should make use of this opportunity to renew your passport by calling Consulate (+61) 07 3854 1697 to make an appointment.