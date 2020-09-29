THE Solomon Islands National Provident Fund (SINPF) Board will today declare the 2019/2020 crediting rate to members’ contribution.

The official announcement will be held today at the A’hara conference room at the Heritage Park Hotel during the lunch hour.

SINPF Board Chairman Dr. Jimmie Rodgers will make the official announcement.

Last year, SINPF Chairperson Dr. Aaron Oritaimae announced a 8.5% as the crediting rate for members for the 2019 financial year.

In his speech then, Dr. Oritaimae said consistently over the last 6 years, members have enjoyed an average real return of 6% per annum on their contributions.

Meanwhile, SINPF members will know the new rate for this year 2020 following the announcement this afternoon.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

