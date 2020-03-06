TWO teenagers have been arrested and remanded in custody in the Republic of Nauru following the death of a young Solomon Islander last month.

The teens aged 18 and 19 were remanded in the District Court of Nauru after their arrest on 15 and 16 February.

They were facing assault-related charges but maybe charge for murder if the DPP decided.

The District Court having remanded the boys in custody on February 17 transferred their case to the Supreme Court of Nauru.

The Supreme Court of Nauru is the highest trial court in the judicial system of the Republic of Nauru.

Their matters were again mentioned in the Supreme Court of Nauru yesterday and were further adjourned to March 13.

The alleged incident happened at about 3 am and 4 am on February the 15th.

Nineteen-year-old James Bako was out drinking with his friends when he was allegedly assaulted by other youths who were hanging around the area.

His friends rang the police and alerted them about the incident.

Late Bako was found by police at the old Golf course opposite RonPhos Workshop volleyball court lying on the ground.

He was taken to the Republic of Nauru Hospital by the police.

Reports reaching the Solomon Star revealed that during the day-time he was talking to his mother and it was later in the evening that he became critical and was put on life-support, due to internal bleeding.

It was believed late Bako had a fracture on his head that seems to be caused by a blunt object.

Late Bako, unfortunately, died on the night of February 20.

An autopsy has been conducted on his body on Monday and his body released to his family on Tuesday.

He was buried on the same day.

During the burial, his stepfather described late Bako as a very good son, obedient and never speaks back.

Pr Richard Rima, a Tikopian living in Nauru officiated the funeral and burial of the late Bako.

It is also reported that His Excellency, the Acting President of the Republic of Nauru, Hon Hunt attended the funeral and laid a wreath in tribute to the late Bako.

Late Bako was living with his mother and step-father from Nauru when the incident happened.

His step-father looked after him since he was five years old.

Late Bako was attending the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Nauru and also helps his step-father with some trade work.

Apart from that, late Bako also helps his mother in catering.

He was sadly missed by his parents, family, and friends in Nauru and in the Solomon Islands.