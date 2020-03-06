Leaders of some of the Honiara based Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in a meeting organized and held at the Solomon Islands National Council of Women last week, has condemned the proposed action of the Honourable Minister of Finance and Treasury, Mr. Harry Kuma, for attempting to solicit the $100USD Billion from China, without prior consultation with the Central Bank of Solomon Islands as reported in the Solomon Islands print media.

A spokesperson from the Solomon Islands National Council of Women on behalf of the CSO leaders attending the meeting, said, that they have noted the action by the Minister in his official capacity as serious, violating the Public Finance Act of Solomon Islands. CSO Leaders also felt that his action is a breach of his Oath of Allegiance as Minister of the Crown, not been loyal to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and in performing his duties of not protecting and serving the interest of Solomon Islands Citizens and the nation.

CSO Leaders kindly requested the Minister to apologize to the nation on behalf of the DCGA Government because of the intended cause of action he took with the Broker by the name of Mr. Wong, to deal with few Businessmen in China for the purpose of lending to the Solomon Islands Government the total sum of $100USD Billion. This is a total breach of his Oath and Allegiance and therefore, should do the right thing by apologizing to the nation.

Solomon Islands as a sovereign nation must follow protocols in dealing with such serious loan matters on government to government basis and not using middlemen with a predetermined 11% heavy interest fee, which will benefit only a few cronies to become Billionaires overnight if the Loan proposal is to be materialized.

The Solomon Islands Government does not have the capacity to mortgage such a huge loan, and therefore will commit all Solomon Islands individual citizen, tribal land with its minerals and sea resources thus setting a new suicidal debt trap for all Solomon Islanders and our future generations to come.

The CSO group would also cordially call on the Governor-General of Solomon Islands to summon the Minister because of his negligence and respect of the Oath he took prior to taking up his position as Finance Minister. It would be for the interest of the nation for the Governor-General to advise the Finance Minister on behalf of all Solomon Islands Citizens for the Minister to apologize or even better resign accordingly.

CSOs would also want to know whether the DCGA will continue to formalize consultations on the loan through the so-called Mr. Wong, or now have formally withdrawn its intention to pursue further negotiations on the matter.