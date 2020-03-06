The formation of such associations should be mandated as the country grows to see more and more developments being brought onto or near residential lands or that of which is used by residents, especially in the rural areas.

Sato shared his opinion in light of land issue disruptions in Gizo recently suggesting that Gizo residents, citizens who love Gizo and anyone that has concern for locals to have the chance to form an association.

This association will have its name on the titles of any proposed land. An association formed by the people to return back land that should belong to Gizo citizens.

“Decision must be well thought out; a meeting must be held with all concerned residents or potential members if they wish/vote this association is to become a profit or non-profit organization.”

Acknowledging that in most cases finance would be needed, Sato believes that if the people’s passion for Gizo is the same as the outcry he has heard and continue to read so much about on the KHY issue then there should be no problems to raise the funds needed to begin the process.

He said that simple ideas such as creating a coin-box whereby a Gizo resident may give a donation of 10c, 20c, 50c, 1.00, 2.00, could very possibly keep the association strong financially to the point that the funds raised could be used for investment or acquiring concerned land for example.

“For how long will the residents of Gizo cry foul with only words when it comes to selling/acquisition of land.”

In the past land acquisition issues have come about concerning the Malakereva land, the police residential land, Kennedy Island, Nusa Tupe, now KHY and possibly more that may still come to light in the future.

He said that some of these lands were also mishandled by our very own provincial government thus appealed to residents who feel lack of trust in the WPA and SIG to use the laws governing our country and province to be pro-active

“I am very sure Gizo has produced many highly educated elites that should be able to draft a "Perfect" constitution that will cater and protect the assets acquired by the association, laws that will be conducive for future growth and prosperity.”

Suggesting that a board be nominated voted by the people of Gizo and itself should be comprised of volunteers sighting that the love for your homeland and your wish to see it prosper would make volunteering a better option as the board itself is just for administrative and or management matters.

“As well as deciding how decisions will be made by the people of Gizo,” Sato cautioned to make sure a balance is constant with the association and its resolutions whether it be base on religion, ethnicity, profession.

“I strongly believe a final decision on very important matters must be done by all the Gizo resident member association and not to be done by the board putting power back to the people.”





By TERENCE ZIRU

In Gizo