The people of East Fataleka in Malaita Province are calling on the national government and the provincial government to recognize the manpower road, which is currently in a poor state.

The road which was created some years back under the EEC provides the whole of East Fataleka the only means of road link to the East road which leads to Auki township in Central Kwara'ae.

East Fataleka farmers and families who wish to have access to market and better health care service are hoping for the government of the day to find ways to upgrade the road which provide essential access for the people.

This paper understands that the road was not included under the Ministry of Infrastructure that means the government would not responsible for upgrading the road.

Given the importance of road links to the whole of East Fataleka, the people are calling on their mandated leaders to do something about the road to help improve road access to the area.

The road, which once provided comfort road journey for the East Fataleka people has now turned into an eyesore as it was filled with drains and potholes.

According to those who still use the road, a vehicle would need over 10 muscular people to help the vehicle to get to the main East road due to its poor state.

The people are trying their best to fix the road with spades and gravel but it did not last as proper road maintenance with the right equipment is needed to get the job done.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki