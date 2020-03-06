Two women involved in the wheelbarrow fundraising drive through the streets of Gizo, Western province recently.

NEARLY $70,000 have since been raised in Gizo and Munda over the past month as efforts are continuing after the national Cabinet had made a nationwide appeal for Provinces in the Solomon Islands to assist with Bushfire survivors in Australia.

Reports reaching from the Solomon Star Gizo say that in just three hours last Friday night more than forty thousand dollars were raised at Agnes Gateway in Munda rough corporate table sponsorship.

Nearly thirteen tables were booked by both the private and the public sector for a dine and dance night.

The party went into the early hours of Saturday morning. The private sector did show up at the party.

They include the National Fisheries Development – NFD, SolTuna Limited, Solomon Islands Ports Authority in Noro.

The Western Provincial Government was represented there by Provincial Secretary, Jeffery Wickham who in a brief remark explained why the Western had to embark on this mission who was to assist Bushfire Survivors in Australia.

He explained that similar fundraising efforts in Gizo began mid-January.

There has been direct public appeal as well as dancing programs at selected centres in Gizo.

‘’ So far more than thirty thousand have been collected in Gizo.

“It’s not yet finished, Ringi and Noro will be the focus of attention next week,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of WP Bushfires Fundraising Committee Gideon Tuke said the card games for the Bush fire fundraising Gizo will end at the end of this month.





By ULUTAH GINA

in Gizo