THE MINISTER of Health and Medical Services Hon Dickson Mua updates the 2019 coronavirus at the press conference Wednesday.

Speaking at the press conference, the Minister for Health and Medical Services Hon Dickson Mua stated that he wishes to inform the people of the Solomon Islands of the cov19, coronavirus, and what we should prepare for.

He stated that many had known there have been more than 90,000 cases of cov19 reported globally or around the world.

He said that coronavirus has been now reaching more than 70 countries while we are to prevent reported cases of any virus cases in the Solomon Islands.

“We are here with the possible preventing of the virus from entering the country as well as to preparing for the potential that the virus will found its way here,” he said.

He said my Ministry has been proactive and work collaboratively here with the Ministry of commerce and industries, labor and immigration including NDMO and the Prime Minister’s Office on the stretches to prevent cov19 from entering the country.

He added that this work has seen the release of 2 joint travel advisories which I will leave my calling Honorable Clezy Rore Minister for commerce, labor industries, and immigrations to provide more details about.

These travel advisors have related to the introductions of strict, public house screening processes of visitors and returning residents at the international ports of entry into the country he said.

He added in additions to the efforts to prevent the cov19 from entering the country, his Ministry is strictly monitoring all the entries in case the cov19 reaches our country at any time from now.



By GEORGE GWAMANI