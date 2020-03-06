The floating object captured by the Rural Training Center, RTC Director this week at Afio.

A strange object floating along the Maramasike passage separating Small Malaita and Big Malaita has posed a threat to the lives of those who use the passage.

A rusty object, which looks like a logging barge is occupying the Maramasike passage between Maka Police post and Afio station.

Information reaching Solomon Star Auki claimed that huge rusty object washed ashore after a strong wind two weeks ago and is still floating along the passage posing threat to night travelers.

The locals told this paper they are unaware of where the floating object came from.

Some suspect the floating object is from Indonesia because they saw Jakarta written on the object .

The locals said they do not know where the object will be ended up as the object still moving.

The locals what the object to be removed to clear the Maramasike passage for the safety of local sea travelers.

When the object was discovered, there was nothing on-board.

The locals suspect that the object has been drifting at sea for some time before it finally ended up at Afio.

According to the locals, they want to see the rusty object removed to avoid environmental disasters in the area.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki