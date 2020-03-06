Honiara City Council Lord Mayor Wilson Mamae has accepted to become the President of the Solomon Islands Scouts Association, as the association continues its revival to boosting the scouting movement in the country.

Mamae accepted the offer this morning whilst meeting with senior members of the Solomon Islands Scout Association led by chairman William Barile and Chief Commissioner Joe Billy Oge and Robert Iroga, National Commissioner Communications and Partnerships.

Maemae said he has accepted the offer to support the growth of Scout in the city and to work with the leaders to grow the movement nationally.

The Lord Mayor said the Honiara City Council stands ready to support Scouts especially their efforts to find a space to run the affairs of the association.

SISA is working with the HCC to introduce Scouts to its schools in Honiara with Mbokonavera already offered 200 school children to join Scouts.

Mamae will be installed as the President of SISA at the end of this month in Honiara.

Meanwhile, chairman Barile has highly praised the Lord Mayor for accepting the responsibility.

He said with such a person of his calibre joining Scouts it would further enhance SISA’s efforts to develop Scouting in the country.

Governor-General Sir David Vunagi is the Chief Scout of SISA.

SISA is a member of the United Kingdom Scouts and there are now plans in place for SISA to become an independent association.