Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Taro Police Station have arrested a 35-year-old man following an alleged wounding incident which occurred at Pachuava Village North Choiseul, Choiseul Province on 20 February 2020.

Initial reports on the incident say that at 9 pm on 20th February 2020, the defendant was allegedly drunk when he returned to his home village from a nearby logging camp. Upon arrival at the village, the defendant allegedly started throwing stones at the Kindy classroom owned by the community of Pachuava when the victim approached him and tried to stop him. The defendant became angry with the victim.

It is alleged that while they were talking to each other, the defendant got hold of a piece of iron about a meter long, went straight to the victim and struck him. In the process of defending himself the piece of iron landed on the victim’s left hand resulting in a wound and a cut.

Provincial Police Commander Choiseul Province Superintendent Vincent Eria says, “The matter was reported to police at Taro and officers attended and arrested the suspect and placed him police custody for further dealings.”

The suspect was later dealt with and charged with the offence of unlawful wounding contrary to section 229 of the Penal code. He was bailed with a principal bail to appear in the Taro Magistrates’ Court on 11 May 2020.

“I would like to remind our good people of Choiseul Province that taking the law into our own hands' particularly damaging properties belonging to the community is not acceptable. Police at Taro will not tolerate such behaviour and will support the community to take immediate action to arrest anyone who commits such an offence,” says PPC Eria.

- Police Media