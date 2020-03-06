The vehicle stolen from the Police Traffic station at Kukum.

THE police report on the vehicle that went missing from the Kukum Traffic Centre compound last December is now with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said police’s Professional Standard and Investigation (PSII) had the report forwarded to the DPP after they completed their investigations.

“So far the PSII completed their report on this investigation and submitted it to the DPP to look at investigations conducted by PSII,” Mr. Mangau said.

He added that the DPP will view the matter and advice investigators on the next cause of action as to whether there are more avenues to look at or the DPP might propose the appropriate charges.

“At this point in time the PSII is awaiting feedback from DPP on this matter,” he further added.

When asked by a reporter as to when the matter was forwarded to the DPP Mr. Mangau said it was two days ago.

The RAV4 was involved in an accident with an ambulance from the National Referral Hospital (NRH) at Kukum on 9 September 2019.

Its driver was making its way out of road at Florence Young junction when it hit the ambulance that was making an emergency run.

It was taken to the Kukum Traffic Centre that same day.

The owners of the vehicle on 25 December 2019, went to the traffic centre to check on their vehicle, only to find that it was no longer there.

They asked the officers at the traffic centre of the whereabouts of their vehicle but no one seemed to know.

Following their complaint, an investigation was carried out which resulted in an officer from the Kukum Police Station being suspended.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN