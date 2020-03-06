PS of the MID Stephen Maesiola, Catherine (R) and members of Island Kori Construction Company at the signing ceremony.

A CONTRACT has been signed on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) and Island Kori Construction Company.

The signing marks the beginning of the upgrading of Kombivatu, Feraladoa, Ferakusia and Matariu roads.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Permanent Secretary of MID Stephen Maesiola thanked Cathrine Ernest for showing interest in applying for the bid.

Awarding of contracts comes with great responsibility and he, therefore, urged Cathrine to do her best to produce a quality output of work to the areas her company will work on.

Cathrine in response thanked Masiola and the CAUSE Project for the trust in selecting her company.

She said her company will do their best to upgrade the roads to help people in those areas having good access to services and institutions.

The upgrading of the roads is under the CAUSE Project jointly implemented by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Honiara City Council and funded by World Bank.