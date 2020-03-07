By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN





POLICE say they are treating the death of the 68-year-old man whose body was found beside the road at Guadalcanal Plains as suspicious because of the bruises found on his body.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau at the commissioner’s weekly conference told reporters that the body of the deceased had certain bruises on it.

“This brings suspicion to police that is why we are calling for public cooperation and support too on this investigation,” Mangau told reporters.

The body of the deceased person from Temotu was found at the junction of the main road and the road to Gold Ridge on February 29.

His body was taken to the National Referral Hospital for a post mortem.

He was self-employed and resided with his wife at the Guadalcanal Plains Palm Oil Limited (GPPOL) 3.

Mangau said police are continuing with their investigation.

He called on anyone who might have information in relation to this incident to come forward and support the Guadalcanal Police in this investigation.