Solomon Airlines new Airbus A320-200, “Spirit of Solomons” will make its first landing in the country, Saturday.

The national carrier said on Friday, the aircraft left Townsville yesterday for Brisbane International Airport following completion of painting and its seat installation.

At Brisbane International Airport, it will position for its first scheduled flight to Honiara today.

The aircraft will fly from Brisbane direct to Munda in the Western Province and then re-depart to Honiara where a welcome ceremony will occur at Henderson International Airport.