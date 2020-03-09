From the police recruits, male and female officers, the police band and the Executive of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) took to the main street of Honiara to march in support of the International Women’s Day (IWD) which was marked in the capital today (9 March 2020)

“I want to thank all the officers, both male and female as well as the police recruits together with our RSIPF Brass Band for coming out to join the march to show our support for our women and the activities to mark International Women’s Day,” says Acting Commissioner Mostyn Mangau, who also participated in the march from Town Ground in west Honiara to the Honiara City Council Headquarters in Central Honiara.

“To show support for our female officers, the RSIPF has started implementing its Gender Strategy with the appointment for the first time ever of a Gender Coordinator, who together with the RSIPF Women Advisory Network (WAN) will work towards implementing activities within the focus areas of the Strategy.”

“The RSIPF is committed to providing a safe, secure and peaceful country for all and to do this we must build strong engagement with the community. Increasing and extending the role of women in the RSIPF can be expected to improve confidence, build trust and enhance the legitimacy of police within the Solomon Islands,” says Acting Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau.

He adds: “The mission of our Gender Strategy is to improve gender equality to create a workplace that actively values and supports women in all aspects of policing to build a strong and professional police force for all RSIPF officers. This Strategy must not be seen as benefitting female officers only but it’s for the benefit of the entire Force.”

“This Strategy is the RSIPF framework for quickly achieving change for gender equality. By improving gender equality within the RSIPF, we are actively and positively contributing to a better Solomon Islands. We strive to be a cohesive police force that is strong, professional and has the confidence of the community. To achieve this, the RSIPF must create an inclusive workplace that actively supports and values the contributions of all officers, including female officers in all aspects and levels of policing,” says Acting Commissioner Mangau.

Briefly, the Strategy has four key focus areas including:

Systems – Develop, monitor and enforce policies and processes which remove obstacles to full participation.

Leadership – An inclusive leadership mindset is present and practiced at every level.

Capability – Female officers are provided the opportunity to develop skills and confidence for progress.

Advocacy – To strengthen and maximize support mechanisms for female police officers.

- Police Media