Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at the Kirakira Police Station in Makira Ulawa Province have arrested a 45-year-old man following the alleged sexual assault of his 15-year-old daughter at Nagau Village in east Makira last year 2019.

An initial report says the defendant father allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent on two separate occasions at Nagau Village on unknown dates last year.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “The matter was reported to police at Kirakira by the victim and an investigation was carried out resulting in the arrest of the suspect.”

“The suspect was later dealt with by investigators and charged with the offences of intimidation, incest and rape under the Penal Code. He is currently remanded at the Kirakira Correctional Centre awaiting court at a later date.”

“I appeal to the family and relatives of the victim to remain calm and allow police to investigate the matter. I further appeal to members of the community who have any information about the incident to come forward and assist police with the investigation,” says PPC Sitai.

He adds: “The RSIPF condemns the alleged incident in the strongest term. It is inhumane, immoral and a very serious crime. Rape bears a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, incest seven years while intimidation three years imprisonment. Members of the community are encouraged to report such incidents as early as possible as the law will not tolerate such people with immoral intentions.”

- Police Media