A NOTICE for a proposed motion of no confidence against the Western Provincial Premier David Gina has been denied because it fails to satisfy the seven clear days’ notice period.

Motion is being planned to be tabled during next week’s full assembly meeting in Saeraghi, West Gizo.

The office of the Provincial Speaker confirmed that a notice of the proposed motion reached the Speaker’s Office after 1 pm on Wednesday afternoon, which by then it has already gone past the receiving period for such a motion as required under existing Standing Orders to be accepted.

The motion was dated Tuesday 10th March.

The Speaker of Western Provincial Assembly Adrian Gina has sent an official response in writing to the mover Samuel Sive (MPA Ward 24- for Vangunu), where he acknowledged motion and explained why the motion was not possible.

The first full assembly meeting starts next Tuesday 17th March to pass the 2020/2021 Western Provincial Budget of just under thirty million dollars.





BY ULUTAH GINA

IN GIZO