By WILSON SAENI

in Auki





THE deteriorating Tabaa Bridge along the North Road of Malaita province has collapsed yesterday following the heavy downpours experienced this week.

Tabaa Bridge was in deterioration form for the past decade and was left untouched by responsible authorities.

According to the North Road commuters and transport owners, the Bridge has been causing constant threats to their lives while on its failing state.

“The Bridge has posed more danger to our lives given the fact that it has now collapsed after a flood destroyed one side of it this week,” one frequent passenger of the North road said.

The collapsed bridge means-traveling passengers from Fataleka, Baegu/Asifola, and Lau Mbaelelea will be affected.

They will have to board two vehicles to get to Auki town.

A Teacher from Adaua School in North Malaita, Brian Leafasia who travelled to Auki yesterday told this paper in an exclusive interview that they have to board two separate vehicles to get to Auki town.

"We stopped on the other end of the bridge because the bridge is too risky for vehicles to cross.

"We have to walk across the bridge to board another vehicle on the other side of the bridge,” Mr Leafasia said.

Asked if it is possible for vehicles to cross the river, he said the river is deep and vehicles cannot cross the river without the Bridge.

Now that the bridge has collapsed, vehicles towards the end of the North road will not get to Auki unless it is fixed.

As a result, vehicle owners are calling on the government through the Ministry of Infrastructure & Development (MID) to step in and fix the bridge as soon as possible.

Travelling passengers also supported the call for MID to step in quickly and fix the bridge.

The Solomon Star was also told that another two bridges along the North Road that also need urgent repair are Kwai and Silolo.