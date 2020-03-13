And the Ministry of Health and Medical Service has warned individuals to stop spreading rumours about the virus on social media.

Minister Dickson Mua issued the warning yesterday after an individual posted on Facebook that four people from the quarantined center were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus or COVID-19.

“This warning must be taken seriously because we do not want to cause panic and fear to our citizens at this time,” Mua said.

He said his ministry will not hide anything from the public but to cause fear and panic amongst the people will not be tolerated.

“Rumours won’t be dealt with lightly and I must strongly warn these individuals not to spread false news, rumours or mere speculations which cause panic, fear, and confusion to our people.

“We will not allow such to happen because already it has caused a lot of confusion and panic,” Mua told the Solomon Star.

He further confirmed that the Office of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet (OPMC) is seeking legal advice on possible actions that can be taken against those spreading rumours.

“All Solomon Islanders must work together now especially if there is an outbreak, we cannot keep joking about what we are doing because there are people putting all their effort on our preparation and readiness,” Mua said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Pedical Togamae explained that if a quarantined person showed symptoms of the virus, then doctors will get their samples and send them overseas for medical tests.

He added any confirmation about the COVID-19 will certainly have to go through proper medical channels and will be announced to the public through the ministry and the legitimate media outlets.



By ANDREW FANASIA