The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) advises members of the public and communities throughout the country to take precautionary measures by thinking safety first during the current bad weather being experienced throughout the country.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Mostyn Mangau says, “Those communities close to river banks must find high grounds to take shelter and try to watch out for landslides. Please do not cross flooded rivers.”

“Road users in Honiara and throughout the provinces are also advised to take safety measures when travelling on the roads as we experience the bad weather. Please drive slowly as the roads have become slippery and even flooded in some parts with blocked drains overflowing."

"Pedestrians are also encouraged to take care when walking along slippery footpaths. Parents and guardians must make sure their children do not play on the wet roads or flooded drains." Acting Commissioner Mangau emphasises.

"Boats and vessel owners are also urged to think safety first before embarking on any trip at sea during the current bad weather. Check the weather by listening to the SIBC and other radio stations or call the Met service and get the right advice before travelling at sea.”

“If you are at sea and need help, contact the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on phone 21609 or 27685, or toll-free 977. You can also call the Police Communication Centre on 23666 or toll-free 999.”

“Let us all work together to make sure of everyone’s safety and security during this bad weather,” says Acting Commissioner Mangau.

- Police Media