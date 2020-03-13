STUDENTS of Gizo primary and community high school in Western Province have been impressed with the newly completed footpath connecting the classrooms and the entire school.

Speaking to the Solomon Star this week most students interviewed said they are very lucky to have a new footpath.

They said in the past when it rains students always walk through muddy pools and brought mud into the classrooms.

With the completed footpath now connecting the classrooms and the main road, it has brought much relief to both the students and teachers.

One of the female students said in the past when it rains their uniforms got dirty and muddy when they jumped over the drains to their classroom.

“But with the footpath, we can now walk freely and comfortably around without worrying to walk through mud,’’ she said.

Staff and Gizo residents around the school area have also commended the new school footpath and Jacob’s ladder leading up to all the staff’s houses.

The more than 500 meters of footpath covers both the primary and secondary streams with an additional 36 meters of Jacobs ladder going up the staff quarters located up the hill.

The project was made possible through the World Bank-funded CAUSE Project with support from the Western Provincial Government.

BY ULUTAH GINA

IN GIZO