ACTING Police Chief Mostyn Mangau will be dealing with the three officers who allegedly hit two students with a police vehicle in Malaita last month in terms of disciplinary actions.

He told reporters on Thursday that once he received a report from the police’s Professional Standard and Investigation (PSII) he will deal with the discipline aspect of this matter.

“The PSII is currently continuing to do a preliminary inquiry into this incident,” Mangau said.

He added that PSII will put a recommendation to his office to deal with the discipline aspect on this matter while Auki police will continue to deal with the traffic matter against those officers.

“This is a sad incident that happened at Auki involving officers under the influence of alcohol, drove police vehicle and hit those two students.

“Police will not tolerate such action and my office is looking forward to receiving a report from PSII to deal with this matter regarding the discipline issue.”

He added that Auki Police will lay charges against officers involved in relation to the traffic accident.

Mangau is calling on officers in Auki as well as victims and any member of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist Auki police in their investigation.

The incident happened on the Kwainamoro road near Auki in Malaita in the early evening of 29 February.

It involved three senior police officers travelling in a police vehicle who allegedly hit two 18-year-old students of the Aligegeo Provincial Secondary School.

The three officers were allegedly under the influence of liquor.

They left Auki Police Station with the intention to drop off two officers at the police married quarters near Kilu’ufi Hospital when the alleged incident happened.

The two students were walking along the road near the Aligegeo Provincial Secondary School.

They sustained injuries as a result of the accident.

Since then a reconciliation ceremony has been conducted between three officers and the families of the two students.

Mangau at a previous conference said the conduction of the reconciliation does not mean that investigation into this matter will stop.

“Investigation has to take its cause.”





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN