What's left of some homes and vehicles washed away by the floods.

THE continuous heavy rain in the last few days has caused flooding and landslide in West Guadalcanal damaging roads, food gardens and forced schools to close down.

Solomon Star’s Guadalcanal stringer John Toki has reported that the flooding and landslide have affected the people in West Guadalcanal.

As a result of the disaster affecting them, they are now calling on their provincial members and members of Parliament to step in and assist them as soon as possible.

‘’The overflowing floodwaters have destroyed food gardens, dig up the tar sealed road and also damaged the Aruligo bridge.

“The roads were covered with mud and heaps of logs and rubbish can be seen,’’ said Toki.

Mr. Toki said the Flood Swept through Savaolu village and washed away more than ten houses out to the sea.

“More than ten houses were washed away by the flood at Savaolu village, while some of the houses were partly damaged leaving logs and muds all over the village.

“The food gardens and water sources that the people usually used to collect water for cooking and drinking were now badly affected. At the moment, people will have problems with food and drinking water.

“The Chiefs and leaders are now calling on the National disaster office to survey the area and immediately assist the communities with food and water.

“They also call on the government to quickly fix the roads and bridges so that the people can have access to travel to Honiara again,’’ said Toki.

Meanwhile, Toki added that all the schools were closed down as of Thursday this week.

“Since the flooding has also affected the schools, all classes have been indefinitely suspended.”



By BRYAN LUVENA