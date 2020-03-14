NO arrest has been made yet since the body of a 68-year-old Temotu man was found beside the road at Guadalcanal Plains on February 29.

Acting Police Chief Mostyn Mangau said investigations are continuing and police are still calling on the public and community at Guadalcanal Plains for information.

“I call upon the public and community at Guadalcanal plains especially at GPPOL 3 to come forward and supply any information they receive in relation to this incident,” Mangau said.

Mangau last week said they are treating the death of the man as suspicious due to the bruises found on his body.

The deceased’s body was found at the junction of the main road and the road to Gold Ridge on February 29.

His body was then taken to the National Referral Hospital for a post mortem.

He was self-employed and resided with his wife at the Guadalcanal Plains Palm Oil Limited (GPPOL) 3.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN