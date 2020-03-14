The fund will go towards the full repair and renovation of the school’s kitchen and dining hall building, which has been in a dire state for decades.

A cheque was handed over to the school’s principal Murray Rotoava by the SOE’s Chief Financial Officer George Rausi at SIPA headquarters.

In receiving the cheque, Rotoava thanked Solomon Ports for accepting and recognizing the school’s plight and stepping in to improve the dining hall building.

He said the dining hall was in the same state as it was in the ’90s when he was a student himself at the school.

“Usually when it rains, students find it really difficult and not safe to cook inside, because the rainwater just goes right in the dining hall,” he said.

“This is a huge step for us, this assistance will help us provide a clean, dry and safe environment for the students to cook and eat their meals, which we have been trying to improve over the years but were not successful because of financial difficulties.”

Meanwhile, Solomon Ports Chief Financial Officer Rausi said the SOE was happy and honored in giving back to the community and especially to schools out in the provinces.

He said this is the first time Solomon Ports gave such assistance to Choiseul province and that it was good to help improve rural provincial schools as well.

“We hope this will give a clean and hygienic environment to the students, and we hope this will also improve their learning environment,” he said.

“We also have some staff here at Solomon Ports who are former students of this school, and we are happy to give back to this school for contributing to the development of Solomon Ports.”