Some of the materials for the construction of the wharf, prior to the shipment to Makira.

WORK on one of Makira Ulawa Provincial Government wharves has started at NgotaNgota Beach at Selwyn Bay on Ugi Island.

Member for Ugi Ward of the Makira Ulawa Provincial Assembly, Henry Rata says work on the Waimasi Wharf, as it will be known, started Wednesday (March 11) soon after all the necessary equipment was dropped ashore March 10.

He says people from Ugi Island are very happy that work had started on the T-Shape Wharf, a project of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, adding it is a dream come true because they have been hearing about it for the past 17 years.

Mr. Rata says to show their appreciation to the government; they will contribute sand gravel and other support requested by the construction firm, TTC of Honiara.

He says the Ugi people who number just over a 1,000 have formed a coordinating committee who will liaise between the workers and the local people.

He says the Ugi people do not want to see hindrances on the project’s progress because the time frame for completion is about six months.





By GEORGE ATKIN

In Kira Kira