Members of the Solid Black band rehearsing for this weekend’s fundraising event.

HONIARA-BASED people of Makira-Ulawa Province last week raised more than $10,000 towards the bushfire victims in Australia.

And they have extended their sympathy to those affected and have suffered the brunt of the recent bushfires.

Last weekend’s fundraiser, held at the grounds of the National Museum, was their first.

They are staging another fundraiser this week.

According to chief organizer Dennis Marita, this weekend’s event is expected to be much bigger and exciting with a live music performance by the renowned rock group, the SOLID BLACK band of Makira Province.

“The band has been rehearsing its popular hit songs this week and is eager to rock the stage this weekend at the National Museum Grounds,” Marita said.

He said the people of Makira Ulawa have been touched by the devastation caused by the fires on people’s lives and properties.

“Our people have experienced disasters in the past and Australia is always quick to respond or stand by us during our difficult moments so this is our time to give back to friends,” Marita said.

Marita extends the invitation to all Honiara-based Makira-Ulawa people and friends of the province to join the fun and entertainment this Saturday starting at 12pm.

Activities will include card games, food sales and live music entertainment from the SOLID Black band.

The Makira-Ulawa Provincial Government had recently donated funds towards the bushfire national appeal which was commissioned by the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet early this year.

The national and provincial governments, organisations and individuals have also made their cash donations towards the fundraising drive in recent weeks.

Money raised will be handed over to the National Fundraising Committee, which is responsible for collecting donations on behalf of the National Government for onward transmission to Australian authorities.