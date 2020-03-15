Development Services Exchange (DSE) and its member Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) reiterates the advice made by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) that everyone should practice safe hygiene as the simple measure against Coronavirus (COVID – 19).

An outbreak of COVID-19 could put enormous pressure on our medical facilities and supply chains. We must not wait for the Government and responsible authorities to do everything for us. Instead, we should be responsible citizens and prevent the potential spread of Coronavirus. We must also remain calm, as panicking will not help the situation.

According to reports from the WHO and MHMS practicing safe hygiene is of paramount importance. We must take heed of the advice and practice it daily in our homes and workplace and also help spread the right information especially to families and our communities.

It is time to think, focus and act upon the protective measures in the fight against COVID – 19. Wash hands regularly with soap and sanitizer, avoid going to large public gatherings, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and then wash hands before touching any surface, keep a distance from others (at least a meter away), eat more fruits, vegetables and drink more water.

DSE appreciates the work already undertaken by the government in its planning and preparation against the COVID – 19. For setting up the toll-free number 115 in which the public can contact the National Health Emergency Health Centre (NHEOC) for any information regarding COVID – 19 and for suspending the Solomon Islands Airlines direct flight from Brisbane to Munda.

DSE understands a radio talkback show is organized by NHEOC this Sunday on the SIBC which the public can also participate by asking any questions about COVID-19.

The public is encouraged to get Important information from

Public Health Emergency Surveillance Unit 23650/7522202 National Health Emergency Operations Centre – Toll-Free 115 or Landline 236563. Also, you can visit this link for further information

https: //solomons.gov.sb/ministry-of-health-medical-services/essential-services/learn-about-coronaviruses/

DSE calls on all citizens of Solomon Islands to remain vigilant, and always read and listen to COVID – 19 updates by responsible health authorities. Let us all work together in our preparation against the COVID 19 for prevention is better than cure.

DSE is the coordinating body for CSOs/NGOs in the Solomon Islands.