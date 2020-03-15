CSOs are calling on the National Government for total shut-down on all international flights and ships for a definite period.

Development Services Exchange (DSE) representing its CSO members and representatives from social media Yumi Tok Tok forum and Forum Solomon Islands International (FSII) in a meeting, Friday collectively made the call amidst the serious risk and threat COVID-19 will pose on the health of the people of Solomon Islands.

Increasing number of flights and travellers entering Honiara puts a serious risk and threat to the current health system. Our current health system is inadequate to contain COVID-19 once it spreads at a faster rate.

Hence, a ban on all international flights and boats for a definite period will provide ample time for responsible authorities to set-up preparation mechanisms to tackle COVID-19.

The CSO groups raised their concerns that the situation our country is faced with is one we cannot compromise with.

If other countries are already taking measures to stop international flights and ships what are we waiting for? The government must do something now. We appreciate the measures are taken so far by the government however we are faced with a serious health threat and one that needs urgent action.

Mr. Inia Barry, Chairman of DSE says we cannot continue being complacent. We must take a drastic move and that is a total shut down of incoming flights and international boats,

This call is also supported by social media Activist Benjamin Afuga and the leader of Yumi Totok Forum.

“Our National Leaders must act now, there is no time for complacency. Our people’s lives are at risk, thus, prioritising should come first above all interests”

The group also raised concerns about security issues if no swift action is taken by the Government.

“Stigma, racial discrimination, and social disorders are anticipated if the Government does not take appropriate actions”, the group adds.