He says this also means resources on customary lands can be used as security if owners will want to develop them.
MrManepora’a says currently the commercial banks and other financial lending institutions cannot lend financial assistance to customary landowners even if they have resources on their customary lands.
He believes when the reformed Development Bank of Solomon Islands becomes operational in April, customary landowners from the Province could get help from DBSI to develop their resources.
By GEORGE ATKIN
In Kira Kira