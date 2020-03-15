The Consultant on Land Reform in the Prime Minister’s Office and former Minister of Lands, Housing and Survey, Andrew Manepora’a has assured Makira Ulawa Provincial leaders in Kira Kira, the provincial capital that when the Land Reform will become law, it will protect customary lands and their tribal owners.

He says this also means resources on customary lands can be used as security if owners will want to develop them.

MrManepora’a says currently the commercial banks and other financial lending institutions cannot lend financial assistance to customary landowners even if they have resources on their customary lands.

He believes when the reformed Development Bank of Solomon Islands becomes operational in April, customary landowners from the Province could get help from DBSI to develop their resources.





By GEORGE ATKIN

In Kira Kira