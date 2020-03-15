Food gardens owned by residents of the Savaulu area in west Guadalcanal was really affected by the heavy rain and flooding, Thursday night.

Solomon Star’s Guadalcanal stringer John Toki reported that there are huge numbers of food gardens at West Guadalcanal being washed away due to the heavy downpour.

He said that this really affects the lives of the peoples who live in rural areas that mostly they rely very much on their food gardens as the only way to sustain their families.

“Most of the local farmers have also been affected by the flooding.

“This is really a discouraging situation where most of the local crop producers encountered during the bad weather.

“Most of the food gardens consist of mixed varieties of crops which are a few weeks away from harvesting,” Toki said.

He added that for the rural people, this kind of experience can be worse for them.

With the current situation, Toki said that most of the affected farmers will have to go through a long process of clearing and replanting.

Meanwhile, they are strongly appealing for any relief support from the Government or NGOs to help their lives return to normalcy.



By GEORGE GWAMANI

